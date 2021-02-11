Peercoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.01 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and $94,359.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00171439 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,767,448 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

