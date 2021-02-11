Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Saul Reibstein Sells 10,000 Shares

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Saul Reibstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74.

PENN stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,572,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,053,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 46.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

