PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.

PNNT stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $380.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

