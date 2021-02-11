Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. 124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.984 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Pennon Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

