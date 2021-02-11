Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Shares of PAG traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 203,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $67.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

