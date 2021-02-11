People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.