Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Up 7.4%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.31. 947,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 900,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a market cap of $81.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

