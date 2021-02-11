Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Down 98.7% in January

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the January 14th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,256. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

