Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 69.8% in January

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the January 14th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PSMMY has been the topic of several research reports. Simmons reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, October 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

