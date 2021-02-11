Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 730 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

MCD traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.15. The company had a trading volume of 34,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,783. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.02. The company has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

