Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 289.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $92.31. 4,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $92.45.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

