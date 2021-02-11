Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $304,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.89. 15,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,174. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

