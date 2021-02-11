Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $558,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $63.96. 18,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,298. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

