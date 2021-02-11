Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $58,506,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

HON traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,444. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.66.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,100 shares of company stock worth $151,278. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

