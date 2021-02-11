Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,954,000 after acquiring an additional 421,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.06. 23,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,456. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,654.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

