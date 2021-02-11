Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 263,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.81. 63,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,499,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Insiders sold a total of 1,178,710 shares of company stock worth $60,181,669 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.