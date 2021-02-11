Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 6,491 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.16. 141,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

