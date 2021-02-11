Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGSVY. AlphaValue lowered Pgs Asa to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Danske downgraded shares of Pgs Asa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PGSVY opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.88. Pgs Asa has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

