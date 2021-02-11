PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Down 82.7% in January

PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the January 14th total of 2,121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,786,757,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHIL remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 722,699,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,899,313. PHI Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group Inc, through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc, provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

