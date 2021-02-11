Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) COO Larry Lee Miller Sells 20,000 Shares

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PAHC traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $925.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. Equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1,531.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

