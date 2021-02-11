Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. The company has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

