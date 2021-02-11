Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 24.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.69. 29,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,104. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.