Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Trading 36.7% Higher

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG)’s stock price shot up 36.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 28,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXFG)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

