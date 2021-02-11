PhoenixDAO Hits Market Cap of $1.92 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $52,539.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00052920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00266958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00101018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00078350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00087252 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00062645 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.