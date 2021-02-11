PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 309.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 44.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.