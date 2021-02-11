PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the January 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PZC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 17,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZC. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

