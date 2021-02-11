Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $76.72. 1,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,550. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

