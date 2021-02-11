Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) shares rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 2,577,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,021,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pintec Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

