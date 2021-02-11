Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Cut by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,980,396 shares of company stock worth $137,810,413.

PINS opened at $81.12 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $86.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.