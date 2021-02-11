Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.68.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $132.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $147.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.