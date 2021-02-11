Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

