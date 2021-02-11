Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

NYSE:CPT opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after buying an additional 3,063,534 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

