Piper Sandler Increases AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $55.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

AlloVir stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,658. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.57. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

