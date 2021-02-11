Piper Sandler Weighs in on Washington Federal, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 25.2% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,968,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 396,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after buying an additional 345,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 200,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 164,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,842 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

