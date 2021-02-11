PIXEL (PXL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.91 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars.

