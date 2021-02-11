Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

