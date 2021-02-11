PlayGame Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $69,018.35 and $550.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

