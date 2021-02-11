Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a growth of 440.6% from the January 14th total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 399,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTV shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTV opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

