Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 14th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,756,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PLRTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,124. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

