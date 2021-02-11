Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on POSH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

