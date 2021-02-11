Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

POSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.38.

POSH stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

