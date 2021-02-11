PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Short Interest Down 92.5% in January

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the January 14th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:POTN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,205,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,804,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. PotNetwork has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

PotNetwork Company Profile

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. The company also publishes PotNetwork magazine. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

