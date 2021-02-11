Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.05% of Power Integrations worth $51,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after buying an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after buying an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Power Integrations by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after buying an additional 634,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $88.68 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,373,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,367 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.