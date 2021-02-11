PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,668,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 950.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after buying an additional 219,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries stock opened at $137.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

