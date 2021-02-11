PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. PPL reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPL.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. 2,454,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,924. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in PPL by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $13,835,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 22.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

