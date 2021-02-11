PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 640,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,060 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $80,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.18.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,482. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average of $112.04. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $137.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

