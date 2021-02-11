PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.98.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$11.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$15.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.63.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

