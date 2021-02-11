Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.62. 826,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,301,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $689.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, insider Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $78,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,913,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,943,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,405 shares of company stock valued at $597,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after buying an additional 601,186 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,574,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 160,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 156,941 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 639.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 128,511 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.