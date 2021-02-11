Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PD. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.16.

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) stock opened at C$28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$39.20.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

