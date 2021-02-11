Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.72. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $305.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

